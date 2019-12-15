|
3969 Mercer University Drive
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
3969 Mercer University Drive
Benjamin Louis McGreggor
August 14, 1935 - December 13, 2019
Macon, GA- Benjamin Louis McGreggor, 84, of the Lizella area passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, December 13, 2019. A Celebration of his life will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Entombment will be at Macon Memorial Park Mausoleum with the Rev. Mike Fuller officiating. The family will greet friends on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Ben was born in Seluria, AL to the late Henry L. and Sallie Royal McGreggor. He was preceded in death by the love of his life and soulmate of 51 years, Eleanor Ruth Brooks McGreggor, ten siblings, Delma "Pete" Blankenship, Annie "Dude" B. Mote, Dorothy M. Collins Knight, William H. McGreggor, Henry L. McGreggor, Jr., Hollie M. Davis, Jack C. McGreggor, Eddie R. McGreggor, Jimmie L. McGreggor and Wilma M. Taylor and his faithful fox terrier, Pookie.
His family moved to Lizella, GA soon after where he lived the rest of his life. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He had been on the pistol team while serving in the Air Force and continued to be an excellent shot as a longtime member of the Ocmulgee River Gun Club in Macon. Ben retired from civil service as a supervisor in Electronic Integrated Systems at Warner Robins Air Force Base in February 1985 and became a hay and cattle farmer. He was a good neighbor to all who knew him. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, great great grandfather, brother and uncle.
He is survived by her sons; Vince L. (Cindy) McGreggor, Kevin G. (Angela) Walker, Barry (Dianne) Mathis, Billy (Lenora) Mathis, sister, Mary Smart, five grandsons, Hunter McGreggor, Hunter Walker, Jeremy Mathis, Brian Mathis and Jason Mathis, nine granddaughters, Jenny, Ashley, Jennifer, Hannah, Christi, Heather, Amber, Kasey and Sherry, 23 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 15, 2019
