Benjamin Oxley, Jr.
December 13, 1929 - October 15, 2020
Macon, GA- Benjamin "Sonny" Thamar Oxley, Jr., 90, a life-long resident of Macon, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020. Graveside services with social distancing and masks will be held 11:00AM Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Macon Memorial Park with Dr. Jimmy Asbell, Jr. and the Reverend Teresa Edwards officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Forest Hills UMC, 217 Forest Hill Rd., Macon GA 31210, Macon Outreach at Mulberry, 267 1st St., Macon, GA 31201, or to the charity of the donor's choice
.
Son of the late Benjamin Thamar and Gladys Elrod Oxley, Mr. Oxley was given the name "Sonny" by his paternal grandmother. Many of his long-time friends knew him by this name. He attended Winship and Alexander II Schools, graduating from Lanier High School for Boys. After graduation, Mr. Oxley served a machinist apprenticeship at Central Georgia Railroad. He worked there for one year before becoming employed at Armstrong Cork Company as a machinist for 14 years. He then became the plant engineer at Tom's Foods, where he was employed for 23 years until retirement.
At the age of 18, Mr. Oxley joined the Georgia National Guard and served 42 years as a guardsman, receiving many awards, until he retired as a Master Sergeant. He served on many boards at Forest Hills United Methodist during his 53 years of membership. He was a member of the board for Agape Village, Macon Outreach, and Macon Volunteers.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Oxley was preceded in death by his sister, Anne Sherwood and her husband, Tommy Sherwood.
Mr. Oxley is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Ann Asbell Oxley; sons, Michael Benjamin Oxley (Susan) of Macon, Jeffrey Keith Oxley of Macon, and Christopher Charles Oxley of Thailand; granddaughter, Charley Paige Oxley of Houston, Texas; sisters-in-law, Alice Asbell and Helen Asbell; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Amy Waller and the staff of Pine Pointe Hospice for their compassionate care.
