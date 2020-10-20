1/1
Benjamin Oxley
1929 - 2020
Benjamin Oxley
December 13, 1929 - October 15, 2020
Macon , GA- Benjamin "Sonny" Thamar Oxley, Jr., 90, of Macon, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020. Graveside services with social distancing and masks will be held 11:00AM Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Macon Memorial Park with Dr. Jimmy Asbell, Jr. and the Reverend Teresa Edwards officiating.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Macon Memorial Park
Memories & Condolences
October 19, 2020
Dear Ann, Mike, Chris and Charley,
I'm so sorry to hear about Sonny's passing. He was such a sweet gentleman. For over 20 years we had the pleasure of being together every summer at the beach. He always greeted me with the warmest hug and smile. I have so many great pictures of us together over the years. I remember one year as I was checking out he saw me with my overloaded luggage cart and came down to help me load my car. What a sweetheart! It was always bittersweet to say goodbye every summer but I always knew I'd see you all again the next year. I'm so glad I got to see him one last time this summer. I will truly miss him. May your memories of him bring you peace and blessings as you mourn this sad loss.
Love you all!
Susan Binder
Friend
October 18, 2020
Dear Mrs. Ann and family,
Mr. Ben was always such a delightful person and I looked forward to seeing him every 6 months for his appointments. I know the past year was difficult but I also know his deep love for you all and for the Lord! Keep your wonderful memories close to your hearts to give you peace and comfort during this most difficult time. He will be truly missed!
Barbara Stuart
Friend
