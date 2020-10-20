Dear Ann, Mike, Chris and Charley,

I'm so sorry to hear about Sonny's passing. He was such a sweet gentleman. For over 20 years we had the pleasure of being together every summer at the beach. He always greeted me with the warmest hug and smile. I have so many great pictures of us together over the years. I remember one year as I was checking out he saw me with my overloaded luggage cart and came down to help me load my car. What a sweetheart! It was always bittersweet to say goodbye every summer but I always knew I'd see you all again the next year. I'm so glad I got to see him one last time this summer. I will truly miss him. May your memories of him bring you peace and blessings as you mourn this sad loss.

Love you all!

Susan Binder

Friend