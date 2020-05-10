Benjamin Robert "Bobby" Blake
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Benjamin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Benjamin Robert (Bobby) Blake
September 2, 1944 - May 5, 2020
Macon , GA- Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden in Lizella GA at 11 AM.
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving he transitioning of their loved ones.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.


View the online memorial for Benjamin Robert (Bobby) Blake


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from May 10 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 742-0952
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 10, 2020
One of the best friends I have had for over 40 years. Enjoyed working with him over the years. He taught me a lot about construction and tractors. He will truly be missed.
Chuck Casteel
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved