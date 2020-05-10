Benjamin Robert (Bobby) Blake
September 2, 1944 - May 5, 2020
Macon , GA- Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden in Lizella GA at 11 AM.
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving he transitioning of their loved ones.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
Published in The Telegraph from May 10 to May 11, 2020.