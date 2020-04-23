Retired Sgt. Bennie Fagan Gibson
April 18, 1940 - April 20, 2020
Macon , GA- Sergeant Gibson retired from the Macon City Police Dept. after 30 years of dedicated service.
Retired Sergeant Bennie Gibson is survived by his wife Mrs. Gloria T. Gibson, daughter, Benresa Puryear of Atlanta, GA and sons – Earnest Makins Gibson of Macon, GA.; Bennie (Keri) Gibson, Jr. of Texas; Anthony (Nimfa) Gibson and Bruce (Nadine) Owens; step-daughter, Modestine (Edward) Risper of Macon. Two sisters: Mattie Fagan Brooks of Macon, GA and Gladys (Willie) Womack of Columbus, GA and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens; 3225 Joycliff Road Macon, GA. 31211.
The services may be viewed LIVE at MacedoniachurchofMacon Facebook page.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 23, 2020