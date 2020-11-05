1/1
Bennie "Ben" Haney Jr.
1972 - 2020
Bennie "Ben" Haney, Jr.
July 22, 1972 - October 31, 2020
Macon, GA- On Saturday October 31, 2020, Bennie "Ben" Haney, Jr. loving husband and father passed away at the age of 48.
Ben was born July 22, 1972 in Winchester, Tennessee. He proudly served in the United States Navy and was deployed on several occasions.
Ben has made his home in the central Georgia area since his discharge from the navy. He was employed by Ricoh for 10 years.
His hobbies were gardening, and he could turn a bare dirt yard into a master garden. Ben loved to fish and would always say, "one more cast"! His favorite teams were the Atlanta Braves and the Tennessee Volunteers
He is survived by his wife, Amy White Haney, children, Kyle, Emma, and Lillian, in-laws, Gary and Nancy White, sister-in-law, Jessica Sowell ( Jesse) and brother -in-law, Tyler White (Angela O'Dell) nieces, Mazzy Sowell, Emily and Natalie O'Dell. He has a large extended family and friends.
Family and friends are invited to gather Friday, November 6 from 4-6 pm at Sardis-Heard 6125 Houston Road, Macon, Georgia.
Ben is such an outside guy, Casual dress is requested. The family can be contacted at 5087 Wood Dale Dr, Macon, Ga.


Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Sardis-Heard
