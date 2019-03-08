Bennie James
March 15, 1953 - March 4, 2019
Durant, Ok- Houston County native, Bennie James, 65, died March 4, 2019, at a Durant, Ok. hospital.
Born in Macon County, the son of Willie B. James and Annie Pearl James.
He was preceded in death by wife, Tammie James, and brother, Willie B. James III.
Survivors are daughters, Tiffany and Michelle James of Madill, Ok., 5 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, brother, Monty James, and sisters, Sheila Akridge and Diane Simmons.
There will be a memorial on March 9 2019 in Madill, Ok. There will also be a memorial to be held in Ga. at a later date.
View the online memorial for Bennie James
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 8, 2019