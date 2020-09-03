1/1
Bennie Leonard
1940 - 2020
Bennie Leonard
April 21, 1940 - August 30, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Bennie Ross Leonard born in Talbot County, Georgia transitioned on August 30, 2020 at the Houston Medical Center, Warner Robins, Georgia.
Bennie is a member of the Union Grove Baptist, Warner Robins, Georgia. He served as an usher until his health began to fail.
Bennie joined the United States Air Force where he retired after twenty years of service. Bennie also was employed with the Robins Air Force Base as civilian for twenty-two years. At his retirement Bennie was recognized and given The flag flown over Afghanistan and Iraq on the C-5 Aircraft #87-0030 while supporting Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom on December 25, 2009.
Bennie is survived by his wife Joyce Mack-Leonard. Two daughters Kaldeja Faulk (Robert) Sumter, South Carolina, Valencia Shay Gadson (Fredrick) Columbia, South Carolina. Six grandchildren David Faulk, Deborwah Faulk, Nehemiah Faulk, Brian Morton, Jr., Justin Morton, and Bryton Morton. Five adorable great-granddaughters Genesis Haynes, Jasmine Faulk, Ahna Faulk, Raegan Faulk, and Kinsley Faulk. One sister Annie Grace Johnson (Neal). Three brothers-in-law George Mack (Erma), Albert Mack, Ronald Mack (Anna), and two sisters-in-law Barbara Mack and Sharon Brown. Two Uncles Johnnie Bob Blount (Evelyn), Ralph Brown (Mary). Four aunts Mattie Howard, Ann Freeman, Lillie Cheney, and Viola Criss. A host of nieces, nephews and friends. A special thanks to Lovely Phillips and her children Derrick and Damia.
Public viewing will be held Thursday September 03, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Nelson's Memorial Mortuary Chapel (501 Elberta Road, Warner Robins, GA 31093); Also on Friday, September 04, 2020 10:00 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. at the Magnolia Park Cemetery, 205 South Pleasant Hill Road, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088. (Masks are required and please respect social distancing) Private service for immediate family will follow directly after public viewing at 11:00 A.M.


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
SEP
4
Viewing
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Magnolia Park Cemetery
SEP
4
Service
11:00 AM
Magnolia Park Cemetery
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478) 923-6323
Memories & Condolences
September 2, 2020
My heart aches, but knowing that you are no longer in pain eases my hurt. Bennie, I am glad we stayed in touch over the years, I thank you for the lessons of life and growing me as a LT in the AF. I was glad to be in your "family". Joyce, you are a remarkable woman and I am glad that Bennie had you in his life. I felt that you would make certain he does right. We will stay in touch. And Jesus said, come all those that have labored and i will give you rest, peaceful rest...my Bennie, from your Princess.
Princess McEvilley
Family
