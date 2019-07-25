Bennie Louis Banks Jr.
November 19, 1943 - July 21, 2019
Macon , GA- Mr. Bennie Louis Banks Jr., 75 passed away on July 21, 2019 after a long illness. Funeral services will be held at Hazzard Baptist Church on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM
Bennie leaves to cherish his memory; a loving wife; Jeraldine, daughter; Cassandra (Ralph) Pressley, Nicole A., Angelia (Michael) Preston, sons; Larry D. Stanley, Reginald (Sharon) Jeffrey Banks, Cory (Linda) Hollingshed, Michael Banks, a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, sisters; Joe Mae (Robert) Jackson, Dolly Holland, Chastine (Ron) Meno, Rebecca Peterson and one brother; Bill Holland of Oakland CA
Family contact: 6502 Yellowstone Way, Lizella GA 31052
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon
View the online memorial for Bennie Louis Banks Jr.
Published in The Telegraph on July 25, 2019