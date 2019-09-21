Benny P. Lockwood
02/25/1959 - 09/19/2019
MACON, GA- Benny Phillip Lockwood, 60, of Riggins Mill Rd., passed away Thursday in Macon.
Services will be held Sunday September 22, 2019 at 3:00 PM in Reece Funeral Home. Rev. Tim Long will officiate.
Mr. Lockwood was born in Macon, GA the son of the late Benny Lockwood, Wilson Smith and Leila Wiley Smith. He was preceded in death by an infant sister and by his Grandchild Dante Henry Lockwood. Benny worked for Macon-Bibb County and attended Wheeler Heights Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Moore Lockwood. Son and Daughter in law, Phillip and Ashley Lockwood. Granddaughter Serenity Gauldin. Brothers, Robert Lockwood, Michael Smith, and Wesley Smith. Sister, Glenda Edwards. Half Sister, Wanda Woods. Several Nieces and Nephews
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 Saturday in the funeral home.
Visit www.reecefuneralhomeinc.com to express tributes.
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Benny P. Lockwood
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 21, 2019