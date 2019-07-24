Bentley Neal Locklear (2018 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jordan Funeral Home
264 Hillsboro Street
Monticello, GA 31064
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Obituary
Bentley Neal Locklear
January 16, 2018 - July 20, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- Bentley Neal Locklear, age one and a half, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019.
He is survived by his parents, Alexander Sams and Hannah Elaine Locklear of Warner Robins; grandmothers and grandfather, Suzanna "Frain" Locklear of Warner Robins, Sharon Sams of Macon and Gary Locklear of Monticello; aunts and uncle, Leeanna Locklear of Monticello and Kevin (Melissa) Sams of Forsyth; great aunts, Hidi Yates (Carlos Dorego) of Warner Robins and Christina (Dennis) Deveney of Orlando, Florida; cousins "siblings", Eli Yates and Kayla Yates; and all of those whose heart he touched.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Chapel of Jordan Funeral Home 264 Hillsboro Street Monticello, Georgia 31064.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M., Friday, July 26, 2019, at Jordan Funeral Home.
Published in The Telegraph on July 24, 2019
