Berda Culp Hubbard
Macon , GA- Berda Culp Hubbard passed away peacefully on Monday, July 8, 2019 after living a long and active life. She was preceded in death by her husband Alton Hubbard. She attended Mercer University, Atlanta University and graduated from Fort Valley State University with a B.S. Degree in Education. She taught in the Twiggs County and Bibb County School Systems during her career. Funeral services will be held 11 AM Saturday, July 13, 2019 at St. Luke Baptist Church.
She leaves to cherish her memories two loving daughters, Patricia Hubbard and Myrtice Johnson; one son, Theodore (Betty) Hubbard; one son-in-law, Hardy Johnson; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on July 12, 2019