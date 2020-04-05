BERNARD EPPS
March 17, 1972 - April 2, 2020
Forsyth, GA- Private graveside services for Mr. Bernard Epps, 48, will be Monday, April 6th, time 11:00AM at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Monticello. Pastor Prince Morgan officiating.
Survivors include his parents, Ricky and Viola Epps, Sr.; brothers, Ricky Epps, Jr., Eugene Epps, Ferrell Epps; sister, Sheila (Tommy) Harris and a host of relatives and friends.
Freeman Funeral Home, Forsyth.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 5, 2020