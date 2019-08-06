Bernard R. Whisinand
06/10/1929 - 08/05/2019
WARNER ROBINS, GA- Bernard "Bud" Whisinand passed away Monday, August 5, 2019 at his home after a short illness.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, August , 7, 2019 at ElSharath Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Dr. Bob Dilk will officiate.
He was born June 10, 1929 to the late George and Grace Whisinand. Mr. Whisinand served in the Air Force during the Korean War. "Bud" was retired from Robins Air Force Base and was a member of Central Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his children Carolyn Stallings, Paul Whisinand and Bernard Whisinand
Mr. Whisinand is survived by his wife of 69 years, Bertha Whisinand and one son Danny Whisinand. Sister Miriam Axne. Grandchildren, Phil (Tonya) Lucas, Chris Lucas and Katie Stallings Mullis. Five Great Grandchildren, Brandon (Liberti) Lucas, Brittnie (Travis) Hanson and Brenna Lucas. Three Great Great Grandsons, Hunter, Emmett and Gunner.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care Option, 306 North Davis Drive, Warner Robins, Ga. 31093, or to the donor's choice.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 6, 2019