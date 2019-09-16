Rev. Bernard Thomas Gibson

Guest Book
  • "BTG! It was a delight, knowing you and working with you for..."
    - Angela Osborne
  • "BTG! It was a delight, knowing you and working with you..."
    - Angela Osborne
  • "Enjoyed woking with you for 20+ years. Thank you for the..."
    - Mike Mobley
  • "My condolences to the Family!"
    - tina clark
  • "My Condolences to the Family."
    - Dale Smith
Service Information
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
31217
(478)-743-3331
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Missionary Baptist Church
Obituary
Rev. Bernard Thomas Gibson
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Rev. Bernard Thomas Gibson will be held 11 AM Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at St. Peter's Missionary Baptist Church . Pastor Donald Reid will officiate. Interment services will follow in Cleveland, Ohio. Mr. Gibson, 61, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019.
Survivors include his wife, Reene Gibson; four children, Danella Gibson, Andrea (Keith) Gaines, Joshua (Krizia) Gibson, and Kenneth Gibson; mother-in-law, Carrie Thompson; sisters; brothers; and a host of other relatives an friends.
The family may be contacted at 665 Villa Crest Avenue, Macon.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 16, 2019
