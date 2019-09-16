Rev. Bernard Thomas Gibson
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Rev. Bernard Thomas Gibson will be held 11 AM Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at St. Peter's Missionary Baptist Church . Pastor Donald Reid will officiate. Interment services will follow in Cleveland, Ohio. Mr. Gibson, 61, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019.
Survivors include his wife, Reene Gibson; four children, Danella Gibson, Andrea (Keith) Gaines, Joshua (Krizia) Gibson, and Kenneth Gibson; mother-in-law, Carrie Thompson; sisters; brothers; and a host of other relatives an friends.
The family may be contacted at 665 Villa Crest Avenue, Macon.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 16, 2019