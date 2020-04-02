Bernice Bryant
September 08, 1944 - March 28,2020
Warner Robins, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Ms. Bernice Bryant. A private (Family Only) Graveside Service will be held Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Woodlawn Memorial Park located at 2005 Woodlawn Dr, Macon, GA. 31211. Pastor Daniel W. Jackson will officiate. She leaves to cherish her memories four loving children, Yulonda Duncan, Fritz Gerald Spence, Verlissa Spence, Kerry Smalls and a host of other relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 2, 2020