Bernice Delores Fordham Kemp
1935 - 2020
Bernice Delores Fordham Kemp
November 16, 1935 - July 24, 2020
Fort Valley, GA- Graveside Services for Mrs. Bernice Delores Fordham Kemp are 11:00 A.M., Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Willow Lake Memorial Gardens, 1578 Willow Lake Road, Fort Valley, GA 31030. The cortege will depart 10:30 A.M. from Central Union Baptist Church.
Mrs. Kemp, 84, passed away on July 24, 2020.
Public viewing will be 1:00-5:00 P.M., Friday, July 31, 2020 at Hicks & Sons Mortuary, Fort Valley, GA.
Social Distancing and Masks are Required.


Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
AUG
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Willow Lake Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
801 Martin Luther King Jr Dr
Fort Valley, GA 31030
(912) 825-0760
