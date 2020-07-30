Bernice Delores Fordham Kemp
November 16, 1935 - July 24, 2020
Fort Valley, GA- Graveside Services for Mrs. Bernice Delores Fordham Kemp are 11:00 A.M., Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Willow Lake Memorial Gardens, 1578 Willow Lake Road, Fort Valley, GA 31030. The cortege will depart 10:30 A.M. from Central Union Baptist Church.
Mrs. Kemp, 84, passed away on July 24, 2020.
Public viewing will be 1:00-5:00 P.M., Friday, July 31, 2020 at Hicks & Sons Mortuary, Fort Valley, GA.
Social Distancing and Masks are Required.