Bernice Denmark
December 17, 1953 - May 7, 2019
Macon, GA- Services for Bernice Denmark are 11:00A.M., Monday, May 13, 2019 at Mount Nebo Baptist Church, Macon, GA. Survivors include: three children, Steve Thompson, Jr., Fredrick Joel Thompson, and Bernatta Rene Thompson-Adams; siblings, Annie Evans, William Denmark, Pastor Milton Denmark, Rosa Denmark, Freddy Denmark, and Randy Denmark. The family may be contacted at 3667 Bayne Street. Hicks and Sons Mortuary, Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on May 10, 2019