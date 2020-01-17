|
417 South Houston Lake Road
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
McCullough Funeral Home
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM
McCullough Funeral Home
Bernice H. Williams
December 20, 1932 - January 15, 2020
Bonaire, Georgia - It was early in the morning of Wednesday, January 15, 2020, that Bernice Williams passed away at the Perry Medical Center surrounded by her loved ones. She was 87 years old. The daughter of the late William and Ella Smith Hammond, Bernice was born in Ocilla, Georgia. She was a contracting officer at Robins Air Force Base for over 38 years. She devoted her life to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and was a faithful member of Bonaire First Baptist Church. Bernice enjoyed being outdoors and loved taking care of her cows and her precious dog, "Dixie". An incredible woman with strong moral values and hard work ethics will be remembered for her determination and unconditional love especially shown towards her children, grandchildren, great and great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Bernice was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Early R. Williams; son-in-law, Ronnie Dale Atkins, Sr.; brothers, Robert Hammond, Don Hammond, and sister, Mary Henry.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her children, Linda W. Atkins of Perry, Bill Williams (Medra) and Tina Brake (Barry) of Kathleen; grandchildren, Tammy Knowland (Neal Fairchild) of Fort Valley, Jimmy Shehee (Stacy) of Kathleen; Jim Atkins (Jolynn) of Ormond Beach, Florida; Misty Gordon (John) of Monticello, Georgia; Melissa O'Malley (Ethan) of Kingman, Arizona, Willard D. Long (Renee) of Warner Robins, and Rebecca Lynn Bowdoin (Wayne) of Macon; great-grandchildren, Taylor Callahan, (Josh) of Palm Coast, Florida; Taylor Shehee, Rani Roberts (Devin), Rusty Hrizuk (Heather); Halee Nelson (Cody), Alexis Savannah Wilde, Conner Long, Landon Shehee, Kelsey Shehee, Brystal Jade Bowdoin, Haleigh Sky Long, Alyssa Atkins, and Skylar Atkins; and great-great-grandchildren; Kennedy Callahan, Emilyn Roberts, Austin Hrizuk, Ethan Hrizuk, Hendrix Callahan, Maddie Grace Nelson, Maevry Roberts.
Visitation will be Sunday, January 19, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Bonaire First Baptist Church with a funeral service celebrating Mrs. Williams' life immediately following at 2:00 p.m. Afterward, Mrs. Williams' will be laid to rest next to her husband in Avondale Baptist Church Cemetery, 6970 Cochran Field Road, Macon, Georgia 31216.
The family will accept flowers or donations may be given in memory of Bernice H. Williams to Bonaire First Baptist Church, 142 Georgia 96, Bonaire, Georgia 31005.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 17, 2020
