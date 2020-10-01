1/1
Bernice Juanita Range
Macon, GA- Bernice Juanita Range, 81, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held 3 PM Friday, October 2, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Lizella.
Social DISTANCING and MASKS are required.
Survivors includes her sister, Ethel Lockett; nephew, Larry D. Campbell; two nieces, Beverly Taylor and Patricia Black; goddaughter, Sharon Redding; caregiver, Takayia Hood and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
