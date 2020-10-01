Bernice Juanita Range
Macon, GA- Bernice Juanita Range, 81, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held 3 PM Friday, October 2, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Lizella.
Social DISTANCING and MASKS are required.
Survivors includes her sister, Ethel Lockett; nephew, Larry D. Campbell; two nieces, Beverly Taylor and Patricia Black; goddaughter, Sharon Redding; caregiver, Takayia Hood and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements. View the online memorial for Bernice Juanita Range