Bernice Vickie Taylor Choff
October 7, 1924 - March 4, 2020
Macon, GA- Bernice Vickie Taylor Choff, 95, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 surrounded by her family. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Robbie Kerr officiating. The family will greet friends on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heartland Hospice, 200 Northside Crossing, Macon, GA 31210.
Vickie was born in Clayton, Georgia to the late Howard and Magdeline Taylor. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Choff. Vickie worked for many years at the Naval Ordnance Plant and was retired from Stephens Ladies Wear. She was a devoted and loving, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt.
She is survived by her children, Gina Miller of Warner Robins, Sandy (Mickey) Meade of Macon, grandchildren, Dr. Chad (Dawn) Miller, Greg (Rosemarie) Hamlin, Vicki (Dennis) James, Brion (Dana) Miller and Christopher (Laura) Hamlin, ten great grandchildren, sister, Evelyn Savarese and several nieces and nephews.
Visit www.snowspn.com to express condolences.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Bernice Vickie Taylor Choff
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 6, 2020