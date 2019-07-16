Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernice W. Smith. View Sign Service Information Brannen-Nesmith Funeral Home 1411 E Union St Vienna , GA 31092 (229)-268-2311 Send Flowers Obituary



Pinehurst, GA- Bernice Warbington Smith, 89, of Pinehurst, died Monday at her residence.

Born in Gwinnett County, she was the daughter of the late James Dewey and Emma Doby Warbington. She came to Dooly County at age 11 and graduated from Pinehurst High School where she met her husband Dilbon W. Smith. She was a dedicated wife and mother and was affectionately known to her grandchildren and church family as "Granny."

Bernice worked alongside her husband on the farm early in their marriage, kept the household running and selflessly tended to young and old family members as needs arose. She was skilled at the sewing machine, but was best known for the blankets she crocheted for her family, especially her grandbabies. Bernice had a quick wit and enjoyed "cutting up" with her friends and acquaintances.

She was a member of Midway Independent Methodist Church, participating in a variety of church activities. She was church pianist for many years and continued serving as church organist until her immobility prevented it in 2018. She set an example of perseverance and dedication.

Survivors: children, Wayne L. Smith (Susan) of Pinehurst, Dilbon Rene Smith (Angela) of Americus and Phyllis S. Roney (Steve) of Vienna; brother, James Doby Warbington, Sr. (Betty) of Vienna; sister, Janis W. Stewart of Kingman, AZ; grandchildren, Dave Morgan, Emily Brubaker, Josh Smith, Mary Beth Goodroe, Chris Roney, Nissa Wehunt, Ben Roney, Connie Cruz, Taylor Strickland, Kate Jackson, Sara Westra and Chance Westra; great grandchildren, Claire Morgan, Philip Morgan, Elise Brubaker, Amelia Brubaker, Kaeli Smith, Kailee Steward, Landon Smith, Sage Goodroe, Allison Roney, Luke Roney, Samantha Roney, Abigail Wehunt, Aiden Wehunt, Cameron Cruz, Rai Cruz, Carter Strickland,Jaden Freeman, Sophia Strickland, and Trip Jackson

Her husband, Dilbon W. Smith, daughter, Wanda S. Dunaway, sons, John Dewey Smith and Philip Smith and great granddaughter, Alyssa Wehunt, preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be at 11 AM Wednesday in Midway Independent Methodist Church with interment in Pinehurst City Cemetery.

Friends may visit with the family 6 - 8 PM Tuesday at the funeral home or at 750 Kent Smith Road, Pinehurst.

Memorials may be made to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation, 3395 NE Expressway, Suite 100, Atlanta, Georgia 30341. (designated to AFLAC center: Child Life or Family Services supplies) (to make a child's stay in the hospital more pleasant)

Register online at

Brannen-NeSmith Funeral Home, Vienna has charge of arrangements.





View the online memorial for Bernice W. Smith





Bernice W. Smith Pinehurst, GA- Bernice Warbington Smith, 89, of Pinehurst, died Monday at her residence.Born in Gwinnett County, she was the daughter of the late James Dewey and Emma Doby Warbington. She came to Dooly County at age 11 and graduated from Pinehurst High School where she met her husband Dilbon W. Smith. She was a dedicated wife and mother and was affectionately known to her grandchildren and church family as "Granny."Bernice worked alongside her husband on the farm early in their marriage, kept the household running and selflessly tended to young and old family members as needs arose. She was skilled at the sewing machine, but was best known for the blankets she crocheted for her family, especially her grandbabies. Bernice had a quick wit and enjoyed "cutting up" with her friends and acquaintances.She was a member of Midway Independent Methodist Church, participating in a variety of church activities. She was church pianist for many years and continued serving as church organist until her immobility prevented it in 2018. She set an example of perseverance and dedication.Survivors: children, Wayne L. Smith (Susan) of Pinehurst, Dilbon Rene Smith (Angela) of Americus and Phyllis S. Roney (Steve) of Vienna; brother, James Doby Warbington, Sr. (Betty) of Vienna; sister, Janis W. Stewart of Kingman, AZ; grandchildren, Dave Morgan, Emily Brubaker, Josh Smith, Mary Beth Goodroe, Chris Roney, Nissa Wehunt, Ben Roney, Connie Cruz, Taylor Strickland, Kate Jackson, Sara Westra and Chance Westra; great grandchildren, Claire Morgan, Philip Morgan, Elise Brubaker, Amelia Brubaker, Kaeli Smith, Kailee Steward, Landon Smith, Sage Goodroe, Allison Roney, Luke Roney, Samantha Roney, Abigail Wehunt, Aiden Wehunt, Cameron Cruz, Rai Cruz, Carter Strickland,Jaden Freeman, Sophia Strickland, and Trip JacksonHer husband, Dilbon W. Smith, daughter, Wanda S. Dunaway, sons, John Dewey Smith and Philip Smith and great granddaughter, Alyssa Wehunt, preceded her in death.Funeral services will be at 11 AM Wednesday in Midway Independent Methodist Church with interment in Pinehurst City Cemetery.Friends may visit with the family 6 - 8 PM Tuesday at the funeral home or at 750 Kent Smith Road, Pinehurst.Memorials may be made to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation, 3395 NE Expressway, Suite 100, Atlanta, Georgia 30341. (designated to AFLAC center: Child Life or Family Services supplies) (to make a child's stay in the hospital more pleasant)Register online at www.brannen-nesmith.com Brannen-NeSmith Funeral Home, Vienna has charge of arrangements. Published in The Telegraph on July 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close