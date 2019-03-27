Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bert A. Davis. View Sign

Bert A. Davis

September 2, 1929 - March 23, 2019

Macon, GA- Bert A. Davis, 89, passed away after a brief illness on March 23, 2019, surrounded by his family. A celebration of his life will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, March 28, 2019 in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with the Reverend Stephen N. Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Born on September 2, 1929, Bert was the son of the late Mr. & Mrs. Lonnie Leon Davis, Sr. He was a cherished husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend, who will be dearly missed by all whom he touched. Bert was a retired board mill supervisor at Armstrong World Industries where he worked for over thirty years. He was a member of Mabel White Memorial Baptist Church and the J.C. Johnson Sunday School Class where he served as an usher and volunteer and a former member of Log Cabin Baptist Church where he taught Junior Boys Sunday School.

Bert was a veteran of the US Army.

He was a strong, hard-working man, who provided a loving, Christian home for his children. His greatest joy was his fifty-eight year marriage to the love of his life, Nita. He delighted in spending time with his family, particularly during the holidays and special occasions.

In addition to his parents, Bert was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Juanita (Nita) Davis, his siblings, Leon Davis, Katheryne Silva, Reba Landino, Marion Harrell and Kay Davis.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Lynn Davis Dunn and Leigh Ann Davis Hall (Dr. William A. Hall, Jr.); grandchildren, James Michael Dunn (Angela), Mindy Hall Van Dyke (Lloyd), William Anthony Hall, III (Angie), Dr. Eric Neal Hall, Timothy Davis Hall (Leslie), Katie Hall Martin (Taylor) and by one great-grandson, Timothy Davis Hall, Jr.; brother, Alton Davis (Shirley), sisters-in-law Ruth Howarth and Sylvia Fountain, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

