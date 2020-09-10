Bert C. Wild
April 5, 1926 - September 8, 2020
Centerville , Georgia - LCDR Bert Charles Wild, US Navy (Ret.) passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 in Perry, GA. While the last few years of Charlie's life were somewhat difficult due to declining health, the first 90 years or so were great! Charlie was born in Pittsburg, PA and was adopted by his loving parents, Bert C. Wild and Frances Kerr Wild, who preceded him in death. Charlie received his Master of Letters from the University of Pittsburgh and joined the Navy. He served in WWII, was recalled for the Korean War and remained in the Active Reserve. Charlie could regale anyone with highly entertaining stories about his time in the Navy and was proud of his service to his country. He met and married the love of his life, Dolores Maas Wild, in 1949 and together they travelled the world, visiting over a dozen countries and also travelling within North America. They both loved music, golf, dancing, theater, entertaining, had a very active social life and had 52 years of love and devotion to one another. Community service was also a part of Charlie's life as he served as a Chapter Chairman of the Red Cross when he lived in Parkersburg, WV and he supported other charities and various outreach programs through the Lutheran Church. Charlie successfully worked as an account executive for several advertising agencies (think "Mad Men") and had many adventures with a wide variety of clients. He and Dolly moved to River Hills (Clover), SC in the early 1980's to finish his career. Dolly died in 2001, but Charlie maintained his zest for life. He moved to Centerville, GA where he continued his outgoing lifestyle, making new friends along the way. Charlie was a bright, inquisitive, charming, vibrant and kind-hearted person who loved to engage in conversation. Charlie was always quick with a joke and had a wicked sense of humor. He had a tendency to think out loud, and came up with some outrageous comments. But people always forgave him because he was so lovable and sweet natured. You could not look into those blue eyes, see the truly innocent expression on his face and stay angry with Charlie. He amply provided for, and did a wonderful job, of raising three children: Linda (Brian) Bailey of Ardmore, PA, David C. Wild of Reading, PA and Holly (Davis) Mills of Centerville, GA. In addition to his parents and wife, Charlie was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Clark, and is survived by his sister Sandy (John) Remley of Sammamish, WA as well as many nieces and nephews. He was a good husband, a good father, a good friend and a good man. He tried his very best to do what was called for and what was right and we will sorely miss him. Till we meet again, dear Dad.
Words cannot express the gratitude we have for all the wonderful people at Summerhill Senior Living in Perry, GA. The care they gave and the respect they showed our Dad was exemplary. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
A private internment of ashes will be held at another time at Lake Wylie Lutheran Church, Fort Mill, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials in the name ofLCDR. Bert C. Wild may be made to: Navy-Marine Corps. Relief Society, Attn: Development, 875 N. Randolph St., Ste. 225, Arlington, VA 22203 or on their website: nmcrs.org
