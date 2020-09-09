Bert Nelson Chapman
December 14, 1961 - August 31, 2020
Concord, NC- Bert Nelson Chapman, 58, of Concord, NC passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord.
Mr. Chapman was born December 14, 1961 in Macon, Georgia to the late H. N. (Bill) Chapman and Peggy Jean Mathews. Bert was a graduate of Southwest High School in Macon and was a certified mechanical elevator technician for over 20 years.
Bert was a kind and generous man who was always quick to assist friends and neighbors who needed help. Bert was a U. S. Marine Corps veteran. He loved the mountains and was an avid deer hunter and enjoyed fishing with his Dad. He enjoyed repairing and restoring grandfather pendulum clocks.
He was also preceded in death by nephew, Buck Chapman, and brother in law, Danny McKee.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm, Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Hartsell Funeral Home.
The memorial service will follow at 2:00 pm in the chapel and officiated by Rev Tim Newton.
Survivors include wife, Teresa Chapman of Concord, step-daughter, Jessica Marcel (Chris) of Concord, son, Jeff Chapman (Randi) of Trinity, NC, mother, Peggy Mathews Chapman of Macon, GA, brother, Don Chapman of Lexington, NC, sister, Melanie Barone of Macon, father in law, James McKee (Carol) of Dahlonega, GA, mother in law, Cynthia McKee of Gainesville, FL, sisters in law, Laurie Davis (Al Sims) of Griffin, GA, Kathy McKee (Haven Hawley) of Gainesville, Fl, grand-daughters, Suzanna and Joy Chapman, step-grandsons, Darin Clubb and Xander Marcel, niece, Nikki White, and nephews, Shawn Cox and Chris Chapman.
