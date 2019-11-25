MSgt. (Ret.) Bert William Craw
July 4, 1950 - November 24, 2019
Warner Robins , Georgia - MSgt. (Ret.) Bert William Craw, 69 went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 24, 2019, while peacefully resting at his home with his beloved wife. A funeral service honoring Bert's life will be held on November 27, 2019 at 12:00PM. A visitation with family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service. Immediately following the services MSgt. Craw will be laid to rest in Mount Pleasant Church Cemetery with full military honors rendered. Dr. Anthony McPhail, Reverend Stephen Grantham, and Pastor Bob Hunnicutt will officiate.
Left to cherish his memory is the love of his life, Brenda H. Craw, of 37 years; children, Jason Manley (Dawn), Susan Floyd (Keith), Justin Craw (Heather), Christina Schwartz, Elizabeth Wesley (Robert), and David Craw; 18 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; sister, Liz Easter, and a host of extended family members and friends.
The family respectfully asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Centerville United Methodist Church.
Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019