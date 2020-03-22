Bertha L. Trammell
February 20, 1951 - March 19, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Bertha Lee Dodson-Trammell was born on February 20, 1951 to the parentage of the late Willie Cleve and Lissie Mae Dodson. She departed this life on March 19, 2020 surrounded by family.
Bertha was joined in holy matrimony to James D. Trammell, Jr. on June 30, 1978. They were blessed with a total of 6 kids in their union. They were married until God welcomed him home on June 19, 2014.
She leaves to cherish her memories to her daughters, LeQuita Smith (Rev. Charles) and Quantisha Greene (Lyndon); sons: Terence Dodson and Marcus Trammell (Kisha); step-daughters: Tanya Marcus (Darren) and Tiffany Fields (Samuel); 11 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; sisters: Christine Friday and Addie Waters (Randy); sister-in-laws: Mary Ann Byrd, Lois Trammell, Emma Williams (A.J.), Geraldine Dodson, and Hazel Dodson; brother-in-law: James Banks; goddaughter: Audrey Steedley; close friends: Nettie Pearl Howard, Mary Rogers, and Ann Thompson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, former clients, and other family and friends. A special thanks and sincere appreciation to Enid Freeman, Jamie McCard, Karen Moore and Serenity Hospice, LLC for their unwavering care and support during Bertha's illness.
Visitation will be held Monday March 23, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
Funeral services will be on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 Dunbar Road, Byron, GA 31008 with Reverend Rufus Pearson officiating.
Services entrusted to Nelson's Memorial Mortuary, Warner Robins, GA.
View the online memorial for Bertha L. Trammell
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 22, 2020