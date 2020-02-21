Bertha Mae Henderson
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Bertha Mae Henderson will be held 2 PM Saturday, 22, 2020 at Center Hill Baptist Church. Rev. Dexter Jordan will officiate. Rev. Fate Burnette will serve as Eulogist. Interment services will follow at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Mrs. Henderson, 79, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020.
Survivors include her three children, Mae (Bobby) Childers; Roosevelt Wimberly and Felix Wimberly; four sisters; four brothers; grandchildren; great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2020