Bess Baxter Shirley
July 22, 1926 - July 27, 2020
Macon , GA- Beloved wife and mother, Bess Baxter Shirley, died on Monday, July 27th, 2020, at 94 years of age, surrounded by her family at Pine Pointe Hospice. A private graveside service celebrating her life will be held on Friday at 10:00 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery. Rev. Cass DuCharme & Dr. Jake Hall will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Highland Hills Baptist Church, 1370 Briarcliff Rd, Macon, GA 31211, or to Stratford Academy, 6010 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31220.
Bess Shirley, the daughter of William Ellington Baxter and Annie Gordon Baxter, was born on July 22nd, 1926, in Midville, Ga. She grew up in Louisville, Ga, with her five sisters and one brother and attended Louisville Academy. She attended the University of Georgia, worked as a court reporter, and then attended the University Hospital School of Nursing in Augusta, Ga, where she met her future husband, Dr. William C. Shirley. They were married in Louisville, Ga, on July 29th, 1951. She is survived by three children, William Jr. (Marie Kramer), Mary Anne (Dr. Les Watters) & Susan (Dr. Ron Eaker), four grandchildren (William Watters, Robert Watters, Katie Eaker Thompson & Caroline Eaker) and three great-grandchildren (Bennett, Blythe & Charlotte Watters).
She was a wife, homemaker, member of her bridge club for 50 years, a member of the Shirley Hills Garden Club, and participated in the Bibb County Medical Alliance. She was a member at the Highland Hills Baptist Church, a member of the Sarah Harrell Sunday school class, and headed numerous volunteer activities at Highland Hills Baptist Church. She had the gift of making everybody feel special and enjoyed many friendships, both young and old.
The family wants to give special thanks to her devoted caregivers & friends of many years, Johnnie Mae Womble and Marilyn Crockett, all her other caregivers, and the staff at Pine Pointe Hospice.
