MaryAnne, Susan and Bill, I loved,loved,loved your Mama! Bess had the best laugh, (I can hear her now ) and always happy to see everybody. I will miss her saying ,” Lisa , “ you don’t mean it “ and “ what in the world “. Your parents were one of my favorite couples ! Love to all of you and know you are in my heart and prayers.

Much love, Lisa and David Moody

Lisa Moody

Friend