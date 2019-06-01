Bessie "Sue" Curry

Guest Book
  • "To our long-time friends and neighbor: praying that you..."
  • "MAY GOD WRAP HIS LOVING ARMS AROUND YOU ALL AND GIVE YOU..."
    - Dianne DEAN ARMSTRONG
  • "Our deepest condolences to the Curry Family. Sending..."
    - Cindy (Glover) & Reginald Lucas
  • "Praying for the Family,I know God will see you all thru..."
    - Adell Curry
Service Information
Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc.
536 New Street
Macon, GA
31201
(478)-743-1212
Service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Laurel Grove Baptist Church
Dry Branch, GA
Obituary
Bessie "Sue" Curry
August 27, 1929 - May 28, 2019
Macon, GA- Services for Mrs. Bessie "Sue" Curry are 11:00 AM Monday, June 3, 2019 at Laurel Grove Baptist Church, Dry Branch GA with burial in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Curry was born in Twiggs County GA to the parentage of the late Willie and Bessie Anderson Floyd. She was educated in the Twiggs County School System and worked as a seamstress at Happs Manufacturing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Curry, Sr. and daughter, Bobby Shinholster.
Survivors include: children, Louise (Eddie) Wimberly, Patricia (John) Denson, Bettye (Archie) Burns, Leon Curry, Jr., Linda (Norris) Woodford, Sandra (Walter) Riggins, Debra Curry, Stanley (Mary) Curry.
Family contact: 5699 Ocmulgee East Blvd.
Hutchings Service


Published in The Telegraph on June 1, 2019
