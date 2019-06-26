Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bessie E. Cody. View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Send Flowers Obituary

Bessie E. Cody

December 25, 1929 - June 24, 2019

Warner Robins, GA- Bessie Evans Cody, 89, passed away June 24 after a brief and unexpected illness. At her request there will be no funeral service. A private family gathering with close friends will be held instead. "Miss Bessie", as she was often called, was a resident of Warner Robins since the early 1950s. She grew up as a country girl born and raised on the family farm in Rentz, GA in Laurens County. When talking about her younger days of picking cotton, she was especially proud that as the smallest of her five siblings she could pick more than any of them. Attending Rentz High School she was even on the basketball team towering at a 5' height. However, she had to give up basketball because her future hubby, our Dad, thought her uniform was too revealing. By today's standards, uniforms in the 40s were anything but. She gave up the sport for him. That's love. So much love, in fact, that in 1946 she became Mrs. Albert Cody, the Grand Diva of All Things Domestic.

Her employment career began at Warner Robins Supply. She retired from Robins Air Force Base and spent her retirement years mainly as a Grandmother, gardener, loving animals and loving Elvis. During this seemingly boring retirement she was fond of a good joke. The hardest she was known to laugh was at this one. - A little old lady was running up and down the halls in a nursing home. As she walked, she would flip up the hem of her gown and say "Supersex." She walked up to an elderly man in a wheelchair, flipped up her gown and said "Supersex." He sat silently for a moment or two and finally answered, "I'll take the soup."

Miss Bessie is survived by her sons, Edwin, the one credited with this tribute, Wayne, four grandchildren, Deena, Marissa, Tyler, and Reese, two great grandchildren, Luka and Marko, and her beloved Chiweenie, Macey who, by the way, would make her proud to know she's finally house trained. She has a brother and sister still with us but three other siblings who decided they'd leave early on the Gloryland Express. She also left behind a hell of a lot of ceramic, porcelain, and glass figurines that we have no idea what to do with. Pardon the prepositional phrasing. Her questionable skills in the kitchen enabled both her sons to excel in the culinary arts. The only exception would be her banana pudding and chicken and dumplings. Outstanding! Folks always knew where they stood with Miss Bessie. If she didn't like you, you'd know pretty quick. She fretted often about who she'd vote for in the 2020 election. One candidate was an ill mannered narcissistic buffoon while the other was a democrat. Issue resolved.

In closing, at no time was there ever any intent in this tribute at disrespect. She was the foundation upon which all great mothers are based. Always there for her boys. Her request is that there be no flowers but donations to her favorite charity,

Go to





View the online memorial for Bessie E. Cody





Bessie E. CodyDecember 25, 1929 - June 24, 2019Warner Robins, GA- Bessie Evans Cody, 89, passed away June 24 after a brief and unexpected illness. At her request there will be no funeral service. A private family gathering with close friends will be held instead. "Miss Bessie", as she was often called, was a resident of Warner Robins since the early 1950s. She grew up as a country girl born and raised on the family farm in Rentz, GA in Laurens County. When talking about her younger days of picking cotton, she was especially proud that as the smallest of her five siblings she could pick more than any of them. Attending Rentz High School she was even on the basketball team towering at a 5' height. However, she had to give up basketball because her future hubby, our Dad, thought her uniform was too revealing. By today's standards, uniforms in the 40s were anything but. She gave up the sport for him. That's love. So much love, in fact, that in 1946 she became Mrs. Albert Cody, the Grand Diva of All Things Domestic.Her employment career began at Warner Robins Supply. She retired from Robins Air Force Base and spent her retirement years mainly as a Grandmother, gardener, loving animals and loving Elvis. During this seemingly boring retirement she was fond of a good joke. The hardest she was known to laugh was at this one. - A little old lady was running up and down the halls in a nursing home. As she walked, she would flip up the hem of her gown and say "Supersex." She walked up to an elderly man in a wheelchair, flipped up her gown and said "Supersex." He sat silently for a moment or two and finally answered, "I'll take the soup."Miss Bessie is survived by her sons, Edwin, the one credited with this tribute, Wayne, four grandchildren, Deena, Marissa, Tyler, and Reese, two great grandchildren, Luka and Marko, and her beloved Chiweenie, Macey who, by the way, would make her proud to know she's finally house trained. She has a brother and sister still with us but three other siblings who decided they'd leave early on the Gloryland Express. She also left behind a hell of a lot of ceramic, porcelain, and glass figurines that we have no idea what to do with. Pardon the prepositional phrasing. Her questionable skills in the kitchen enabled both her sons to excel in the culinary arts. The only exception would be her banana pudding and chicken and dumplings. Outstanding! Folks always knew where they stood with Miss Bessie. If she didn't like you, you'd know pretty quick. She fretted often about who she'd vote for in the 2020 election. One candidate was an ill mannered narcissistic buffoon while the other was a democrat. Issue resolved.In closing, at no time was there ever any intent in this tribute at disrespect. She was the foundation upon which all great mothers are based. Always there for her boys. Her request is that there be no flowers but donations to her favorite charity, fureverafterrescue.org . It's an animal rescue. Her only other request is that friends and family write our Congressman to repeal the Daylight Saving Time. She wants us to be back on the Lord's time.Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements. Published in The Telegraph on June 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close