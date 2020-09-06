1/1
Bessie Lorene Avera
1928 - 2020
November 17, 1928 - September 3, 2020
Macon, GA- Bessie Lorene Avera, 91, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Reverends Rod Callahan and Claire Davis. The family will greet friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pine Pointe Hospice, 6261 Peake Road, Macon, Georgia 31210.
Bessie was born in Molena, Georgia to the late Clyde and Mildred Presley. She was a member of West Highland Baptist Church. During the years of 1995 – 2016 Bessie volunteered with Hospice of Central Georgia and Pine Pointe Hospice.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Gayle (Victor) Morales of New York, NY; son, Keith Avera (Suzanne Palmer) of Atlanta; grandchild, Jason Harrell of Berlin, Germany; sister, Helen Giles of Macon; and several nieces and nephews.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Visitation
Macon Memorial Park Cemetery
SEP
6
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
