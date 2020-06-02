Bessie Mae Fordham-DinkinsMacon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Bessie Mae Fordham-Dinkins will be held 11 AM Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Roy Felts, Jr. will officiate. Mrs. Fordham-Dinkins, 77, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020.Survivors includes her daughter, Sharon Fordham; two grandchildren, Bernard D. Grant, Jr. and Samarra Fordham; seven adopted children; brother, Robert Lee Fordham and a host of other relatives and friends.Public Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 2 PM until 4 PM ONLY.Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.