Bessie Mae Fordham-Dinkins
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Bessie Mae Fordham-Dinkins will be held 11 AM Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Roy Felts, Jr. will officiate. Mrs. Fordham-Dinkins, 77, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020.
Survivors includes her daughter, Sharon Fordham; two grandchildren, Bernard D. Grant, Jr. and Samarra Fordham; seven adopted children; brother, Robert Lee Fordham and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 2 PM until 4 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Macon Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
May 31, 2020
Ms.Sharon I offer you and the Family my Sincere Condolences
Emmanuel Holmes
Friend
