Bessie Mae Fordham-Dinkins
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Bessie Mae Fordham-Dinkins will be held 11 AM Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Roy Felts, Jr. will officiate. Mrs. Fordham-Dinkins, 77, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020.
Survivors includes her daughter, Sharon Fordham; two grandchildren, Bernard D. Grant, Jr. and Samarra Fordham; seven adopted children; brother, Robert Lee Fordham and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 2 PM until 4 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Bessie Mae Fordham-Dinkins
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 2, 2020.