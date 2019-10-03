Bessie Mae Head (1943 - 2019)
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA
31093
(478)-923-6323
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Deliverance Tabernacle Holiness Church
435 Elberta Rd.
Warner Robins, GA
Bessie Mae Head
March 14, 1943 - September 30, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- The Celebration of Life for Bessie Mae Head will be held Friday, October 4 at 11:00 AM at Deliverance Tabernacle Holiness Church, 435 Elberta Rd., Warner Robins, GA. The interment will be at Magnolia Park South, Hwy 96, Bonaire, GA.
Survivors includes her four devoted daughters: Gloria (Joe) Johnson, Sandra Johnson, Betty (Gregory) Petties and Sarita Head; 15 grandchildren; several great grands; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Nelson Memorial Mortuary


Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 3, 2019
