1/1
Bessie Mae Patterson
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bessie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bessie Mae Patterson
July 15, 1929 - September 23, 2020
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Bessie Mae Patterson. A Graveside Service will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Serenity Memorial Gardens located at 8570 Eisenhower Parkway, Lizella, GA. 31052. Minister Anthony Patterson will officiate. She leaves to cherish her memories six children, Ethel Brown, Ronnie Tucker, Rhea Mitchell, John Patterson, Marqus W. Patterson & Anthony Patterson and a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the Funeral Home. The family is requesting everyone to wear a face mask and follow CDC guidelines. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Bessie Mae Patterson



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved