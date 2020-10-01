Bessie Mae PattersonJuly 15, 1929 - September 23, 2020Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Bessie Mae Patterson. A Graveside Service will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Serenity Memorial Gardens located at 8570 Eisenhower Parkway, Lizella, GA. 31052. Minister Anthony Patterson will officiate. She leaves to cherish her memories six children, Ethel Brown, Ronnie Tucker, Rhea Mitchell, John Patterson, Marqus W. Patterson & Anthony Patterson and a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the Funeral Home. The family is requesting everyone to wear a face mask and follow CDC guidelines. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of the arrangements.