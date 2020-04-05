Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beth Penn. View Sign Service Information Purvis Funeral Home - Adel 207 East STREET Mitchell St. Adel , GA 31620 (229)-896-2906 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Beth Penn

December 22, 1926 - April 1, 2020

Adel, GA.- Mrs. Beth Penn, 93, of Adel, passed away peacefully at her home on the morning of April 1, 2020.

Mrs. Penn was born in Davenport, Florida, as Marjorie Leonabeth Collins, the only child of Crenshaw Caleb Collins and Marjorie Carruthers Collins. She was the widow of the late Walter Richard Penn of Adel and the mother of two sons, Richard and Kelly. Beth graduated from The Wesleyan Conservatory, Macon, GA, 1948, with a Bachelors of Music Degree with an emphasis on piano performance. As an elementary school teacher, she touched the lives of many students throughout Georgia. Her career included teaching positions in Monticello, Hartwell, Lakeland and finally in Adel. She retired from Adel Elementary School and was a member of Cook County Retired Educators.

She loved music, was a classically-trained professional musician, and played several instruments, including the piano, organ and accordion. She enjoyed sharing her talent, playing for countless weddings and funerals throughout the years. Beth began playing for church services at the age of 12 and she retired from her church ministry at the age of 88. Since 1976, she had served as organist/pianist at Adel United Methodist Church. She was a believer and was secure in her faith.

She and Richard loved to travel, and with the camper in tow, they explored many states in the continental U. S., but she was the happiest when visiting the beach with her family and friends. She also loved to travel internationally and with her colleagues in education, especially her sisters in Alpha Rho Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa. She attended many State, Regional, and International Conventions and served as Pianist for the International Convention in 2009 and entertained with her accordion at some of these meetings. Upon her ninetieth birthday, her family had a celebration that included her church community, neighbors, friends and family. It was a momentous occasion and no one enjoyed it more than Beth. She had a wonderful sense of humor and truly enjoyed being with others, and especially enjoyed her Friday night dinners with friends.

Mrs. Penn was predeceased by her parents, as well as her husband of more than 51 years, Walter Richard Penn. She is survived by both of her sons and their spouses, Richard and Libby Penn, and Kelly and Janice Penn, all of Macon, GA. She leaves five grandchildren: Maxwell Penn, Chandler Penn, Lawson Penn, Martha Collins (Andrew) Grace, and Caleb Penn. In addition, two great grandchildren survive, Sarah Crenshaw Grace and John Argo Boyd Grace.

There will be a private graveside service that will be held for family only. When conditions related to the COVID-19 Pandemic allow, a public memorial service and celebration of her life will be announced for a later date. The family would like to express their gratitude to Brenda Jones for her care and support during the last three years. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to Adel United Methodist Church.







