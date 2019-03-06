Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Betsy Johstono

January 18, 1929 - February 27, 2019

Macon, GA- Betsy Johstono, 90, has had a change of address, from Macon, Georgia to Heaven. She passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 with family at her side. A Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Riverside United Methodist Church with Reverend Jerry Akin officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Methodist Home for Children and Youth, PO Box 2525, Macon, GA 31203.

Betsy was an avid bridge player and never missed an opportunity to sit down and enjoy an afternoon of card playing with family and friends. She was a member of the Riverside United Methodist Church. Betsy is preceded in death by her husband, Donald L. Johstono, Sr. and sister, Golda Rae Cox.

Betsy is survived by her five children, Donald L. Johstono, Jr. of Macon, Sharon Johstono (Mike) Bennett of Tifton, Georgia, Melissa Johstono (Tim) Grater of Knoxville, Tennessee, Cathy Johstono (Steve) Stewart of Macon and Michael Ray (Crystal) Johstono of Macon; grandchildren, Paul (Laura) Johstono of Wetumpka, Alabama, David (Lindsey) Johstono of Leesburg, Georgia, Amy Johstono of Lady Lake, Florida, Kristen (Matthew) Bishop of Macon, Lindsay (Daron) Carter of Tifton, Georgia, Alexis Bennett of Tifton, Mary Ridley and Charlotte Grater of Knoxville, Leah Stewart of Macon, Hannah Johstono of Clarksville, Tennessee and Nicholas Johstono of Macon; great grandchildren, Henry Johstono and Vivian Johstono of Wetumpka, Grayson Bishop of Macon, Casen Carter of Tifton and Jack Johstono of Leesburg, Georgia; sister, Becky Cox of Asheboro, North Carolina; and numerous nieces and nephews.

