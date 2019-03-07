Betsy Johstono
January 18, 1929 - February 27, 2019
Macon, GA- Betsy Johstono, 90, has had a change of address, from Macon, Georgia to Heaven. She passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 with family at her side. A Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Riverside United Methodist Church with Reverend Jerry Akin officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Methodist Home for Children and Youth, PO Box 2525, Macon, GA 31203.
Hart's at the Cupola has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 7, 2019