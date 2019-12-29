Bettie Appling NeSmith
September 23, 1936 - December 25, 2019
Macon, GA- Bettie Appling NeSmith, 83, went to be with her Lord and Savior on December 25, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. A Celebration of her life will held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Thomaston Road Church of Christ with Pastor Rob Robinson officiating. The family will greet friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Thomaston Road Church of Christ, 5859 Thomaston Road, Macon GA 31220 or Pine Pointe Hospice, 6261 Peake Road, Macon GA 31210.
Bettie was born in Brundidge, AL to the late A.A. and Bennie Lou Greathouse Shiver. She was preceded in her husband, Charles Andrew NeSmith. Bettie was an active member at Thomaston Road Church of Christ. She was a resident at The Gables where she enjoyed her friends and activities. Bettie was also involved in the Macon Little Theatre and Island Players of St. Simons. She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt.
She is survived by her children, Michael "Mike" (Wendy) Appling of Macon, Candace "Candy" Johns of Tifton, grandchildren, Mitchell Johns, Matthew Johns and Annalee Appling, siblings, Sue Brown, Max (Judy) Shiver, Jack Shiver, Juanita Curtis, Marty (Cliff) Lyons, and Bill Shiver and several nieces and nephews.
Visit www.snowscs.com to express condolences.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry St. has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Bettie Appling NeSmith
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 29, 2019