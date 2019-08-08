Bettie Atkinson Lawrence
May 9, 1932 - August 7, 2019
Macon, GA, Macon, GA- Bettie Atkinson Lawrence, 87, of Macon, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00AM at Vineville United Methodist with Dr. Jimmy Asbell and the Reverend Grace Guyton officiating. The family will greet friends following the service in the Dining Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Ave., Macon, GA 31204 or donor's favorite charity.
Ms. Lawrence grew up in Macon where she attended A.L. Miller School. She later attended Duke University, earning a bachelor's degree in theology and was a member of ADPi Sorority. She was a life-long member of Vineville United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school for many years. She was a former member of the Junior League of Macon, and Middle Georgia Historical Society. In her later years, Ms. Lawrence loved researching genealogy and preparing her Sunday school lessons. She is preceded in death by her parents, Mallory Cook and Gertrude Gee Atkinson; brother, Mallory Atkinson, Jr.; and sister, Jane Middlebrooks.
Ms. Lawrence is survived by her 3 children, J. David Lawrence, Jr. of Buford, Georgia, Dr. Mallory A. (Lisa) Lawrence of Augusta, Georgia, and Gena L. (John) O'Shaughnessey of Macon; grandchildren, Vanessa Lawrence, Trip Lawrence, Dee Lawrence, Palmer Lawrence, Mallory Lawrence, Will O'Shaughnessey, David O'Shaughnessey, and Becker O'Shaughnessey; and 4 great-grandchildren.
