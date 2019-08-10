Bettie Atkinson Lawrence
May 9, 1932 - August 7, 2019
Macon, GA- Bettie Atkinson Lawrence, 87, of Macon, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00AM at Vineville United Methodist with Dr. Jimmy Asbell and the Reverend Grace Guyton officiating. The family will greet friends following the service in the Dining Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Ave., Macon, GA 31204 or donor's favorite charity.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 10, 2019