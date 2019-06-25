Bettina "Tina" Stokes Wootan
August 20, 1946 - June 22, 2019
Macon, GA- Tina Stokes Wootan of Macon, Georgia died June 22.
A graduate of Mercer University and Georgia Southern University, Tina was a licensed professional counselor. She worked in clinical settings before becoming Director of Guidance for Stratford Academy. She brought compassion and wisdom to her work with students, families, and the faculty for nearly twenty years.
At Highland Hills Baptist Church, Tina led the Sacred Space Sunday School class for almost a decade, weaving together contemplative practice with social justice from spiritual traditions ranging from Richard Rohr to Howard Thurman to Ann Lamott. A reader and seeker, Tina cultivated quiet in order to live close to hard questions. She helped all those near her embrace the messy pursuit of authenticity.
Tina's family includes her brother, Jim Stokes (Sally Cole), and her children and their families: son, David Chapman of Macon; son, Stuart Chapman (April) of Macon; son, James Jason Chapman (Kerri) of Warner Robins; and daughter, Christy Smith (Tim) of Griffin; and eight grandchildren. Tina is preceded in death by her husband James (Jimmy) Wootan, her father James Stokes and her mother Ruth.
Memorial services will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, June 26th at Highland Hills Baptist Church (1370 Briarcliff Road, Macon, GA 31211) with visitation beginning at 1:00 PM. Burial will be private. Dr. Jake Hall and Rev. Cass Ducharme will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Stratford Academy or Highland Hills Baptist Church.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry Street, has charge of all the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on June 25, 2019