Betty Adams

November 28, 1930 - April 10, 2019

Warner Robins, Georgia- Betty Adams, 88, entered into rest on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Heart of Georgia Hospice in Perry, Georgia, with her loved ones by her side.

Betty was born in Chickamauga, Georgia, to the late W.D. Henson and Bessie Lou Haynes Henson. A woman who was strong in her Christian faith, Betty was a member of First Baptist Church of Haynesville. Betty also truly enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She loved good ol' southern gospel music. She enjoyed spending time outside; you could always find her in her garden or working in her yard. She took pleasure camping out and watching the night's starry sky while listening to the crickets chirp. In addition to all this, she had some of her happiest times simply sitting in her chair and quilting while the family gathered around to enjoy each other's company.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband, Mark Adams; son, Mark Anthony Adams; and siblings, Hazel Huff, Dee Henson, Lillian Williams, Donald Henson, Cecil Henson, and Roy Henson.

Her memory will forever be treasured by her children, Joseph L. Adams (Sandy), Michael T. Adams (Judy), all of Hawkinsville, Georgia, Cynthia L. Hamsley (Terry) of Ellijay, Georgia, and Jason E. Adams (Karen) of Perry, Georgia; grandchildren, Josh Adams (Mandy); Casey Adams, Zack Hamsley (Lauren), Amy Adams (Chris), Ryan Hamsley, Ashley Adams (Tyler), Courtney Hamsley, Donna Barfield (Tyler), Kelly Clark (Calvin), and Tanner Adams; great grandchildren, Asha Hamsley, Henson Hamsley, Ella Ruth Hamsley, Tinley Caviness, Madden Devoursney, Emersyn Devoursney, Emma Adams, Macy Irwin, and Brooks Barfield; siblings, Kathryn McClintic, and Row Henson; and several beloved nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Friday, April 12, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Haynesville in Hawkinsville, Georgia. Afterwards, Betty Adams will be laid to rest in Haynesville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers or donations may be given in memory of Betty Adams to First Baptist Church of Haynesville at 2953 Hwy 341S, Hawkinsville, Georgia 31036 or the Heart of Georgia Inpatient Unit at 1120 Morningside Drive, Perry, Georgia 31069.

