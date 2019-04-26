Betty (BJ) Andrews
February 1, 1936 - April 24, 2019
Macon, GA- Services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church with burial in Macon Memorial Park.
Betty was a loving mother, community servant, faithful church member and a trusted friend.
Survivors: children, John (Shirley) Freeman, Jr., Brenda (Larry Shields) Andrews, Wayne Andrews; grandchildren, John (Alex) Freeman III, Antwan Andrews, Renaldo Andrews, Sydney Shields; devoted friend, George Harpe; other relatives and friends.
Hutchings Service.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 26, 2019