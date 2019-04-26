Betty (Bj) Andrews (1936 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "To the Andrews Family, you are in my prayers as you prepare..."
    - Yvette Love Lee
  • "I am very sorry to hear of the loss of your loved one. One..."
Service Information
Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc.
536 New Street
Macon, GA
31201
(478)-743-1212
Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Betty (BJ) Andrews
February 1, 1936 - April 24, 2019
Macon, GA- Services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church with burial in Macon Memorial Park.
Betty was a loving mother, community servant, faithful church member and a trusted friend.
Survivors: children, John (Shirley) Freeman, Jr., Brenda (Larry Shields) Andrews, Wayne Andrews; grandchildren, John (Alex) Freeman III, Antwan Andrews, Renaldo Andrews, Sydney Shields; devoted friend, George Harpe; other relatives and friends.
Hutchings Service.


View the online memorial for Betty (BJ) Andrews
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.