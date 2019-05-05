Thank You!
Betty Jean Andrews
Feb. 1, 1936 - Apr. 24, 2019
The family of Betty Jean Andrews wishes to express sincere appreciation and gratitude for the kindness, messages of sympathy, words of encouragement and visits during the recent loss of our mother. A special thanks to Rev. Dr. Stephen D. Summerow and the Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, program participants, the Mamie Dennis Birthday Club, the Masonic Family, Hutchings Funeral Home and the many dear friends, co-workers and extended family. Blessed by You - The Andrews Family
Published in The Telegraph on May 5, 2019