Betty Ann Boyer
Macon, Georgia- Betty Ann McMillin Boyer age 88, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Private graveside services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Friday, April 17, 2020 at the Linton Cemetery with Rev. Mac Enfinger officiating.
Mrs. Boyer was a native of Eatonton but made her home Milledgeville before moving to Macon. She worked in the Personnel Department with Central State Hospital and retired with 30 years of service. She was preceded in death by her parents Amos Wesley McMillin and Nettie Blanche Barker McMillin, her husband Bernard Stone Boyer. She was a member of First United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her son Wesley Boyer and his wife Barbara of Macon, a granddaughter Whitney Boyer (Jeremey Smith) of Macon.
In lieu of flowers memorial contribution may be made to the Linton Cemetery Fund Attn: June Roberson 12383 Linton Rd. S. Sparta, GA 31087.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 17, 2020