Betty Ann Jackson
September 5, 1944 - May 22, 2019
Round Oak, GA- Betty Ann Jackson, 74, of Round Oak, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019. The family will greet friends from 6:00PM until 7:00PM Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel. Graveside service will be held Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10:00AM at Sunshine United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Greg Thompson officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Sunshine United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 2135 Monticello Hwy, Round Oak, GA 31038.
Born in Eatonton, Georgia, Mrs. Jackson was the daughter of the late William Marvin and Edna Louise Williams Patrick. She worked at many childcare facilities, as well as, 2 years as an administrative assistant at the Jones County Sheriff's Office. She was a very independent person and loved to shop. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was affectionately known as "Me-Maw". Mrs. Jackson is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Nelson Jackson.
Mrs. Jackson is survived by her son, Ernest Clinton (Tammy) Jackson of Round Oak; grandchildren, Jennifer Mimbs of Gray, and Kyle Jackson of Round Oak; great-grandchildren, Luke Mimbs, Allie Mimbs, and Fisher Mimbs, all of Gray; brother, Julian (Janice) Patrick of Kentucky; sister, Patricia Bishop of Madison, Georgia; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on May 23, 2019