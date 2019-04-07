Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Ann Morgan. View Sign

Betty Ann MorganJuly 27, 1952 - April 3, 2019Warner Robins, GA- On the evening of Wednesday, April 3, 2019, Betty Ann Morgan entered into eternal rest at The Medical Center of Peach County Navicent Health. She was 66 years old.Betty was born on July 27, 1952, in Camp Carson, Colorado, to the late John H. and Eva Engle Smith . She moved from place to place with her father's military career until they eventually settled in El Paso, Texas. Betty graduated from Andress High School and went on to join the United States Air Force in 1971. She bravely served her country in support of Operations Desert Storm and Desert Shield. Betty retired from the Air Force with 24 years of service having attained the rank of Master Sergeant.Following her military career, she worked as a security manager for SRA Systems and Adroit Systems Company. Following her retirement in 2015, Betty was able to enjoy traveling, spending time with her family, reading, bike riding, and watching scary movies full-time. She also loved visiting the beach and pool, and volunteering for Relay for Life.Her memory will forever be treasured by her devoted husband of 40 years, James D. Morgan of Warner Robins; daughter, Shannon Murray (Harry) of Byron; grandchildren, Storm, Phoenix, and Ryder Murray; sisters, Carol Foster (James) of Rio Medina, Texas and Linda Reader (Bruce) of Racine, Wisconsin; and nephews and niece, Andrew and Kayla Foster, and Miles and Grant Reader.Visitation will be Thursday, April 11, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. Betty will be laid to rest in Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville with graveside services being held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.The family will accept flowers or donations may be given in memory of Betty Morgan to the Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K St. NW, Ste. 200, Washington, DC 20037 or to the American Cancer Society, 804 Cherry St., Ste A, Macon, GA 31201.Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements. Funeral Home McCullough Funeral Home

