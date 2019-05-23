Betty Ann Redmond Farmer
April 26, 1933 - May 21, 2019
Perry, Georgia- Betty Redmond Farmer, 86 of Perry, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019, at Heritage Baptist Church in Perry. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019, from 5:00 p.m –7:00 p.m. at Watson-Hunt Funeral Home. Interment will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at The Pavillion in Andersonville National Cemetery.
Betty was born on April 26, 1933, in Covington, Georgia, to George and Georgia Queen Redmond. She spent many wonderful years on Lake Sinclair where she enjoyed creating beautiful needlework. Betty cherished her family and loved being considered the matriarch. She was a proud member of Heritage Baptist Church and has spent the past three years in Perry. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Gene Austin Redmond, Benny Brant Redmond, Danny Steve Redmond, Bobby Wayne Redmond, Jimmy Orian Redmond, and George Davis Redmond.
Left to cherish the memories they shared with Betty are her loving husband of sixty-two years, Bufford Farmer of Perry; her children, Kim Sheridan (Mike) of Perry and Tony Farmer (Melissa) of Lizella, Georgia; grand-children, Christi Cantrell (Chris), Brooke Sheridan, both of Perry, and Nicholas Farmer of Lizella; great-grandchildren, Emily Stewart and Chandler Stewart; and one sister, Cherry Tootle of Jacksonville, Georgia.
Watson-Hunt Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements for the Farmer family.
Published in The Telegraph on May 23, 2019